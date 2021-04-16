The Solutions Team, a national managed service provider of information technology support, serving clients across 40 states, has hired William V. (Bill) Wiltshire as Vice President of Business Development. He will lead the company’s national sales activities - offering businesses in healthcare, legal, construction and other industries, a unique, performance-based billing approach to minimizing IT service interruptions and increasing productivity, while managing budgets and serving clients more effectively and efficiently.
A technology industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, Wiltshire’s wide and varied career has spanned from entry-level technician to senior operations manager to sales management and business development executive. Prior to joining the Solutions Team, he worked for C Spire, where he helped build and deploy their commercial cloud and datacenter environment from the ground up. He began his career in operations with BellSouth, rising from technician to senior management - and later worked as a Value-Added Reseller for Cisco and EMC, as an independent agent, and as a representative for Level 3 Communications.
Among his accomplishments, Wiltshire helped start-up companies including launching the then-largest metro Wi-Fi/Broadband network, a large regional mobile provider with 150 retail stores across the Southeast and was invited by the U.S. Army launch a new communications company in post-war Iraq. He has also co-authored an ‘operations consolidation’ book that is still used by industry professionals today. Wiltshire is a graduate of Belhaven University and has earned continuing education credits from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he was recognized for excellence in his class.
“Our performance-based approach to traditional IT support billing is a long-overdue fresh alternative that is really catching on with companies of all sizes seeking to better manage and forecast operating expenses,” said Todd Gooden, The Solutions Team’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m delighted to have someone with Bill’s reputation and expertise developing successful sales and marketing strategies and leading our team to optimize their potential.”
Gooden explained, where normally IT companies benefit when their client has a problem - charging by the hour for time, material fees and project fees, and/or selling equipment at a profit to solve an IT issue - The Solutions Team’s service plans and delivery methodologies seek to minimize the number of hours it takes to support clients - rather than benefiting from billable hours.
“We charge a fixed monthly price with no additional onsite time, material costs or project fees,” said Gooden. “In other words, we make a profit when our client does not have an IT issue. This unique model helps our clients drive down their costs, increase their productivity, eliminate surprise billing, and secure their technology environment.”