This year was a doozy when it came to big news!
From the COVID-19 vaccine arrival and social distancing fading into the sunset – only to regain its grip when the delta and omicron variants surfaced, leaving an exhausted nation thirsting for better news.
NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and other virtual products emerged to change our focus as supply chain challenges put a kink in commerce. And, Macy’s gave a new home to Toys ‘R’ Us.
Looking into 2022, marketers are grappling with how to sell goods that are nearing all-time price highs, and how and when to fully return to office life.
Here are the top five stories impacting the branding world in 2021, according to Ad Age (catch the rest of the list in the next Spin Cycle):
The War for Talent
Amid the “Great Resignation” and expectation of more flexible working environments, the labor market has been squeezed, creating a tough year for both marketers and agencies. High-profile departures of longtime industry executives such as Carolyn Everson from Facebook – she decamped to Instacart, where she promptly left the grocery app due to mismatched priorities – and Lou Paskalis from Bank of America – he’s now at president and chief operating officer of MMA Global – stunned the ad world.
Marketers turned to creative strategies to help recruit workers, trying out programs like Tik Tok Resumes and innovative ideas like memes in order to boost their ranks. Agencies are also looking beyond portfolio schools and to outside industries for fresh talent.
The Crispin Fallout
Once-storied agency CPB hit a new low this fall with the exit of Jorge Calleja, who spent a scant 10 months as chief creative officer. He joined five other senior executives, including Global CEO Erik Sollenberg, who all left the agency in the preceding five months. The Stagwell Group agency's client roster has also been in shrinking mode, including the loss of long-time client Hotels.com and Fruit of the Loom. However, the agency did recently run a campaign around Hispanic Heritage Month for Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky.
Carolyn Everson’s Facebook Exit
Everson’s departure was so high-profile it merits its own entry. After a decade of working with brands and advertisers for the social networking giant, Everson shocked many in June when she announced she was leaving her post as head of ad sales. Insiders speculated part of the reason included Everson being passed over for a chief business officer position. The exit left Facebook on shakier ground as brands long used to working with Everson had trusted her stance on issues like brand safety. In the months since, Facebook has become Meta as it focuses on virtual reality. Yet issues remain with the company and its platforms – particularly the small businesses it claims to support.
Byron Allen Sues Advertisers
Bryon Allen made waves this year when the media mogul threatened legal action if advertisers didn’t improve – specifically by investing more of their dollars in Black-owned media.
In March, Allen, who owns The Weather Channel, sent letters of intent to brands and their agencies asking for at least 2% of ad budgets to be allocated to Black-owned media. In May, Allen, who also hosted a Black-owned media summit with Verizon, took on McDonald’s in a $10 billion lawsuit, alleging racial discrimination by the fast-food giant. He later advised, in a letter to McDonald’s board, that the company should fire CEO Chris Kempczinski following texts the executive made about the shooting deaths of two Black children in Chicago. While the lawsuit was dismissed earlier this month by a judge, who cited lack of evidence, Allen has pledged to amend the complaint.
The Return to Office that Wasn’t
Just when agencies were planning on a return to the office after more than a year of remote work, offering flexible hybrid schedules and providing protective equipment, the delta variant emerged over the summer and spun us back into turmoil. September plans were moved to January, a date that is now in flux due to omicron and other health concerns. Many employers are following a wait-and-see strategy to observe what happens next, even as children’s vaccines and employer inoculation mandates continue to roll out.
Melted Mic: Cream Cheese Shortage Prompts Philadelphia Brand to Get Krafty
Kraft Heinz isn’t letting the cream cheese crisis melt its mojo.
The maker of the top-selling Philadelphia cream cheese brand has launched a campaign – according to Ad Age – encouraging consumers to buy desserts other than cheesecake this holiday season: The company will then reimburse shoppers up to $20 for the cost.
The “Spread the Feeling” campaign is in response to a nationwide cream cheese shortage: High consumer demand, a home baking and breakfast boom and a cyberattack that recently sidelined a major ingredient supplier have combined to make the creamy white blocks a rare find on supermarket shelves and in bagel shops. To make matters worse, the shortage hits during cream cheese’s high selling season, when consumers are busy making cheesecakes and other desserts for which cream cheese is a major ingredient.
Philadelphia is responding with a message of empathy for disappointed shoppers and a promise to make things right. It will reimburse shoppers up to $20 for buying alternatives to cream-cheese desserts.
“Having a hard time finding cream cheese on shelves means having a hard time putting cheesecakes on tables, and we get that,” a voiceover says in a 45-second TV ad from agency Gut's Miami office. “So, let’s do this. Turn that famous cheesecake into those famous brownies. End your meal with a family fight over the last holiday cupcake. Share some cookies – anything that will make you feel anything in that cheesecake-shaped hole in your holiday heart.”
The spot goes on to introduce a website, spreadthefeeling.com, where consumers can exchange a receipt for an alternative dessert for a limited number of $20 digital gift cards offered on Dec. 17 and 18.
Kraft’s generous offer comes with a potential reward for the brand in the form of rich first-party consumer data. Shoppers’ names – and thanks to the receipts, what they buy – will become known to the brand and could be used in personalized promotions and additional product development. This intelligence – like cream cheese itself – has become more valuable for brands now that identifying browser “cookies” are on their way out.
So … start spreading the news!
