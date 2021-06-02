The Associated Press has always led the news with fair, unbiased, balanced reporting – and it has a sterling reputation as one of the first outlets to break trustworthy news, it remains an institution for quality journalism.
Lately, however, the AP finds itself the lead story, after firing a 22-year-old news associate, Emily Wilder, three weeks into her job. In a statement, Wilder claimed the AP released her with “little to no explanation” on the grounds of violating the company’s social media policy.
Wilder, a previous activist for Palestinian human rights at her alma mater, Stanford University, said she faced a public smear campaign from the Stanford College Republicans group. In addition, Wilder says she provided transparent information to AP editors regarding her activities. Wilder retweeted several pro-Palestine posts since joining the AP.
The AP Response
An story from the AP revealed Wilder received social media training, which she took seriously. However, a spokesperson for the AP, Lauren Easton, did not reveal what caused Wilder’s firing.
The AP “prohibits employees from openly expressing their opinions on political matters and other public issues for fear that could damage the news organization’s reputation for objectivity and jeopardize its many reporters around the world,” according to the article.
“We have this policy so the comments of one person cannot create dangerous conditions for our journalists covering the story,” Easton said. “Every AP journalist is responsible for safeguarding our ability to report on this conflict, or any other, with fairness and credibility, and cannot take sides in public forums.”
The AP now seems to be facing a dual struggle – internal communication and industry reputation. A lack of transparency on Wilder led 100 AP staffers to release an open letter expressing disapproval about how the situation was handled and the company's unclear social media policy. The issue has become not that Wilder violated the policy, but that it hasn’t been shared how, which leaves employees in the dark and erodes trust.
“While firings are rarely transparent, AP chose to name Wilder publicly. The lack of communication since then about Wilder’s firing and the circumstances surrounding it gives us no confidence that any one of us couldn’t be next, sacrificed without explanation,” the letter stated.
Mara Butts, board chair at SocialMedia.org and social media manager at Hexagon Geosystems, believes the nature of a social media policy may cause unease amongst employees regarding their confidence in a fair review of their posts or activity.
She also says the AP may need to take proactive steps to cool things off with staff, as well as including them in future policy processes.
“The best approach would be to agree to a transparent communications protocol with the entire staff when decisions like this are made,” Butts said.
“Another good faith gesture may be extending the timeline around controversial decisions by suspending employees first to allow time for an investigation/review before termination,” she said.
Some organizations may need to update training, particularly as new platforms emerge, and younger generations are hired. For someone born into a world where a majority of their conversations unfold on social media, expressing opinions online may feel as normal as breathing. Butts advises incorporating a more detailed training for all sides – employees and HR, similar to diffusing crisis scenarios for PR pros.
Activist Wins Exxon Board Seats Over Oil Giant’s Climate Strategy
An activist investor’s successful campaign to win seats on the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. represents a challenge for the oil giant, one that will likely force it to more directly confront growing shareholder concerns about climate change.
Exxon said last week a vote count showed shareholders backed two nominees of Engine No. 1, an upstart hedge fund owning a tiny fraction of the oil giant’s stock.
Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods was also re-elected to the board along with seven of Exxon’s candidates, while the vote was too close to call for five nominees, the company said.
The vote culminated one of the most expensive proxy fights ever. It was an enormous blow to Mr. Woods, who personally campaigned against Engine No. 1.
Engine No. 1 sought four seats on Exxon’s board and argued the Texas oil giant should commit to carbon neutrality, effectively bringing its emissions to zero – both from the company and its products – by 2050, as some peers have.
It nominated four directors – Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala, Alexander Karsner and Anders Runevad – and Goff and Hietala were elected. Goff is the former chief executive of Andeavor, which was one the largest U.S. refiners before being purchased for more than $20 billion by Marathon Petroleum Corp. in 2018, while Hietala is a former executive vice president of renewable products at Finnish refiner Neste Oyj, according to media reports.
Sweet Mic: Krispy Kreme Has Given 1.5 Million Free Doughnuts to Vaccinated Americans
Vaccinated Americans seem to really be enjoying Krispy Kreme’s doughnut giveaway.
Earlier this week, the chain announced that since it launched the giveaway on March 22, it has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts to vaccinated Americans.
In a statement, Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena said the doughnut giveaway is all about getting more Americans vaccinated.
“On National Doughnut Day, stop by and enjoy any doughnut you want on us. And if you’re helping us get past this pandemic by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, then THANK YOU and have a second doughnut on us,” Skena said.
However, the company isn’t stopping at 1.5 million doughnuts. For National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 4, Krispy Kreme will give vaccinated fans the chance to get two free doughnuts at one time, according to a company announcement.
People who want two free doughnuts on Friday just have to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have to show their vaccine card at their local Krispy Kreme shop.
Unvaccinated fans will also be able to get a free doughnut on Friday, but they’ll only be able to get one. Everyone will also have the chance to get a $1 Original Glazed dozen if they buy another dozen doughnuts on Friday.
Privately held Krispy Kreme also announced plans to take another bite out of the capital markets with a second initial public offering, following bankruptcy after its runaway expansion.
Now that’s some sho ‘nuff sweet vaccine success!
Each week, The Spin Cycle will bestow a Golden Mic Award to the person, group or company in the court of public opinion that best exemplifies the tenets of solid PR, marketing and advertising – and those who don’t. Stay tuned – and step-up to the mic! And remember … Amplify Your Brand!
» TODD SMITH is co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Deane | Smith, a full-service branding, PR, marketing and advertising firm with offices in Jackson. The firm – based in Nashville, Tenn. – is also affiliated with Mad Genius. Contact him at todd@deanesmithpartners.com, follow him @spinsurgeon and like the ageny on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/deanesmithpartners, and join us on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/deane-smith-&-partners.