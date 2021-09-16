In just five years, the percentage of Republicans with at least some trust in national news organizations has been cut in half – dropping from 70% in 2016 to 35% this year. This decline is fueling the continued widening of the partisan gap in trust of the media
Nearly eight-in-10 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (78%) say they have “a lot” or “some” trust in the information that comes from national news organizations – 43 percentage points higher than Republicans and Republican leaners (35%) – according to a new Pew Research Center survey conducted June 14-27, 2021. This partisan gap is the largest of any time that this question has been asked since 2016. And it grows even wider – to 53 points – between liberal Democrats (83%) and conservative Republicans (30%).
The 35% of Republicans who have at least some trust in national news organizations in 2021 is half that of in 2016 (70%) – and has dropped 14 points since late 2019 (49%). By comparison, Democrats have remained far more consistent in the past five years, ranging somewhere between 78% and 86%.
Overall, about six-in-10 U.S. adults (58%) say they have at least some trust in the information that comes from national news organizations. While still a majority, this is the smallest share over the past five years this question was asked. When it was last asked in late 2019, 65% expressed at least some trust. And far fewer (12%) express that they have “a lot” of trust in the information that comes from national news organizations.
Americans tend to have greater trust in local news organizations – though there is somewhat of a decline as well. A large majority of Americans (75%) still say they have at least some trust in the information that comes from local news organizations, modestly lower than the shares who said the same in 2016 (82%) and in late 2019 (79%). And again, far fewer express the highest level of trust (18%).
A similar partisan divide emerges when it comes to local news, though to a lesser extent. As of June 2021, Democrats are 18 percentage points more likely than Republicans to have at least some trust in the information that comes from local news organizations (84% vs. 66%, respectively) – a gap that is again larger than at any time in recent years. Five years ago, 85% of Democrats had at least some trust in local news organizations, while 79% of Republicans did.
Social media continues to engender a much lower level of trust. About a quarter of Americans (27%) say they have at least some trust in the information that comes from social networking sites, with just 4% expressing that they have a lot of trust in it. This is about on par with late 2019 when 26% said they had at least some trust, but somewhat lower than the 34% who said the same in 2016. (In 2016, this question was asked of internet-using U.S. adults.)
Social media is trusted by a minority of both parties, though a partisan gap still exists. About a third of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (34%) and 19% of Republicans and Republican leaners say they have at least some trust in the information that comes from social media – a 15-point gap. This gap is larger than gaps from any other time in recent years and has nearly doubled since late 2019.
NBC Super Bowl Ads Nearly Sold Out
NBC has just a handful of Super Bowl ads left, as the entire NFL marketplace is met with a sense of urgency from brands as football season shifts into gear, according to sales leaders at the broadcast networks.
NBC, which will broadcast Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022, has about five, 30-second ad units remaining in the big game, according to network officials and AdAge.
The network is asking as much as $6.5 million per 30-seconds of airtime, up from the $5.6 million price tag for the game on CBS earlier this year.
NBC first announced in mid-July that it had already sold 85% of its Big Game commercial slots – a milestone that isn't usually achieved until the month or even weeks before the championship – with that enormous demand also translating to sporting events, including those that will air much, much later on the calendar.
Fox Sports plans to begin selling airtime in Super Bowl LVII, which is scheduled to be played on Feb. 12, 2023, as early as next week, says Seth Winter, executive VP, sports sales, Fox Sports.
Given the tight inventory available and the rush to secure ad commitments for live sports as far out as Super Bowl 2023, there is a growing desire among marketers to make long-term commitments.
Bogus Mic: Fake Walmart News Release Spurs Cryptocurrency Spike
Walmart Inc. is looking into how a fake news release announcing a partnership with litecoin, which briefly led to near 30% gains in the cryptocurrency, was issued by news release distributor GlobeNewswire.
The fake news release touting the acceptance of litecoin as online payment by the world's largest retailer led to a sudden spike in its prices, but the gains faded quickly after Walmart issued a statement saying the press release was fraudulent.
"Walmart had no knowledge of the press release issued by GlobeNewswire and there is no truth to it. Walmart has no relationship with litecoin," a company spokesperson told Reuters.
GlobeNewswire published a notice to "disregard" the news release and said it had put in place enhanced authentication steps to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.
Separately, the Litecoin Foundation said in a Twitter post it had no information on where the news release had originated. The foundation is a non-profit organization that promotes the cryptocurrency and is run by litecoin creator Charlie Lee, who told Reuters in an email that the hoax was being investigated but little headway had been made.
Using fake news releases to move stock prices has been a persistent problem in the equity market for decades. Usually, the targets are small thinly traded penny stocks, but sometimes it can hit large companies as well.
Don’t fake the news, folks!
