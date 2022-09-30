Thea Faulkner - Jackson Public Schools

Thea Faulkner currently serves as the Director of Jackson Public School’s office Partners in Education, which manages community, parent and family engagement. She recently relaunched the District’s Watch D.O.G.S (Dads of Great Students) program, the goal of which is to increase male engagement in all JPS schools.
Faulkner has established an excellent rapport with local and national businesses and non-profit
organizations, resulting in numerous school adopters, District level partnerships, significant financial donations, grant funds and miscellaneous resources for 54 school sites. Additionally, Faulkner has also managed responses to emergency situations impacting JPS, such as the COVID pandemic, the 2021 historic ice storms and the recent citywide water crisis.
A native New Orleanian, Faulkner moved to her late husband’s hometown of Jackson, Mississippi in the aftermath of Hurricane Katina in 2005. A proud graduate of Dillard University, she also completed the Business Advantage Program at Millsaps College’s Else School of Management and the W.K. Kellogg Community Leaders Network Fellowship.
Faulkner is a member of Women for Progress of MS and the Junior League of Jackson’s Community Advisory Council. She also serves as a board member of the Greater Jackson Arts Council.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.