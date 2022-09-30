Thea Faulkner - Jackson Public Schools

Thea Faulkner currently serves as the Director of Jackson Public School’s office Partners in Education, which manages community, parent and family engagement. She recently relaunched the District’s Watch D.O.G.S (Dads of Great Students) program, the goal of which is to increase male engagement in all JPS schools.

