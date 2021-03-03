Wendy S. Thomas has joined the Kosciusko office of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC as a financial advisor. Wendy has served as a Paraplanner with MacKenzie & Associates since 2008. She is joining MacKenzie & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Financial Planning Assistant with MacKenzie & Associates since 2018.
“We are excited to have Wendy join our team because she shares our passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals,” said Robert Stuart MacKenzie, Private Wealth Advisor, MacKenzie & Associates. “Wendy’s experience will help us better serve our existing clients while also allowing us to help even more families plan for their financial future.”
“Helping align my client’s actions with their financial goals is the core of my business, and it will continue to be,” said Wendy Thomas. “I’m excited to start this next chapter with MacKenzie & Associates and Ameriprise.”
She has 9 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. MacKenzie & Associates has served the Kosciusko area since 1993.