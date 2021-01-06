Jackson REALTOR® Dorothy S. Thompson was installed as President of the Mississippi Association of REALTORS® (MAR) on October 14th, 2020 at the association’s annual state convention held virtually this year. Over 200 attended the continuing education, award ceremonies, and membership meetings. Thompson was installed by past MAR President and current National Association of REALTORS® Treasurer, Nancy Lane of Brandon, Mississippi. Past MAR President and 2020 National Association of REALTORS® Regional Vice President, Pam Powers of Greenwood, Mississippi, swore in fellow Executive Committee Members and Directors.
Thompson and her fellow Executive Committee members will spend 2021 encouraging REALTORS® statewide to “Invest to be Your Best”. Her yearlong theme focuses on REALTORS® investing in their relationships, health, business, and education.
Thompson entered the real estate industry over 35 years ago in 1984 and is now the President/Broker of DST REALTY, INC. in Jackson. She grew up in Water Valley, Mississippi and received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Jackson State University. She is also a graduate of the prestigious LeadershipMAR program and holds numerous real estate designations, including CRS (Certified Residential Specialist), GRI (Graduate of Realtors® Institute), and PMN (Performance Management Network).
Thompson is dedicated to serving the community and has received recognition for her work as the recipient of the Positive Role Model for Young Women and Distinguished Service Leadership awards. She is a Past President of the Jackson Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, as well as a member of Lefleur's Bluff Chapter of the Links, Inc., Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, and Fresh Start Christian Church.
Thompson is the proud mother of two sons, Willie Thompson, Jr., M.D., and Matthew Sanders Thompson, Vice President of DST REALTY, INC. She has one daughter in-law, Jenetta Owen-Thompson, M.D., and two granddaughters, Chloe, and Haley. This year marks her 30th anniversary as a Breast Cancer Survivor.