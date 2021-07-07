BR Prime, Stalla and Jia, Beau Rivage’s three fine dining restaurants, all have been honored for their outstanding wine programs in Wine Spectator’s 2021 Restaurant Awards. The annual program, recognizing restaurants around the world as a top destination for wine lovers, honored only five Coastal Mississippi restaurants and 15 statewide out of 2,917 winners this year.
“American restaurants are back in business, as patrons are eagerly returning to dining rooms across the nation,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “In this year’s Restaurant Awards issue, we reflect on how restaurateurs navigated this incredibly difficult period, and look ahead, with every indication that the coming year will be one of the most promising in decades for an industry we all love. It’s been a long road back, and it feels wonderful to celebrate restaurants and all they bring to the world of wine.”
Beau Rivage Sommelier Charlene Egan said, “Winning a Wine Spectator award puts you in the company of the world’s greatest beverage programs, it’s an honor we value immensely. Beau Rivage’s wine program brings some of the hard-to-find and truly exceptional wines to Coastal Mississippi. Our relationships allow us to offer rare and delicious wines from regions throughout the world, artisanal wines and boutique wineries. Our current wine list features 300 selections, and changes as the tastes of our customers evolve. Guest satisfaction and creating unforgettable fine dining experiences are our top priority.”
Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world’s best wine lists in 1981. There are three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award—with 1,673; 1,141; and 103 winners, respectively, this year in each category.
BR Prime, Stalla and Jia were each recipients of the Award of Excellence, recognizing restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.