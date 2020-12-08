MBJ Staff
Three retail tenants have joined the ranks of Highland Village’s collection of local and national brands. BJ Weeks Art Studio & Gifts, Redbird Boutique, and Wren & Ivy are now at Highland Village,a venerable collection of shops in northeast Jackson.
Local artist BJ Weeks' work features vivid, sunsets, white sandy beaches, mossy oaks, and an abundance of wildlife, inspired by her childhood on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.Weekshas partnered with Summer Weatherly of Weatherly Jewelry Designsto createa new line of luxury bedding and loungewear.
Redbird Boutique offers a wide range ofwomen’s apparel and home and gift items, including tableware, vases, photo frames, candles, throw pillows and more.
Wren & Ivy offers productsfor the sporting lifestyle – from gun sleeves to blind bags to travel essentials.