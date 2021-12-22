» HOMEBREWER COUPLE LOOKING FOR SUDSY SUCCESS IN DOWNTOWN MERIDIAN
John and Bridgette Purdy don’t remember exactly what beer they made in their first venture into home brewing back in 2012. But it was a fulfilling – and tasty – enough experience to cause the Meridian couple to think brewing might be a business they’d like to try.
Nearly a decade later, the Purdys are brewing and serving ales, pilsners, stouts and other craft beer varieties under the iconic “Threefoot” name as the Threefoot Brewing Co., joining the neighboring Threefoot Hotel as new additions to a downtown that business leaders say is becoming a destination for Meridians and visitors alike.
“I can’t remember what the first beer was, but it was acceptable enough for me to fall in love with this industry,” said John Purdy, in an email.
Bridgette Purdy is an educator and John is an architect. With an office attached to the back of the brewery at 517 23rd Ave., he can stay close to his beer business while at his day job.
For the Purdys, downtown was the only place they would put their brewery and restaurant. They saw downtown becoming a living-and-breathing locale, with a business and visitor rebound that started with the opening of the Riley Center’s Grand Opera House, followed by the $50 million Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience and now the Threefoot Hotel.
“We never considered being located anywhere but downtown for a lot of reasons, but mostly because I believe that a thriving downtown is part of any community’s success,” John Purdy said.
It’s common for craft breweries to be in converted warehouses in industrial neighborhoods. But not the Threefoot brewery. Native Meridians will remember the brewery’s new home as the old Merchant & Farmers Bank, first opened in 1923.
Making a brewery out of a bank has its challenges, not least of which a bank has a vault or two. In this instance, they’d have to cut through the vaults to make an entrance to a hallway, according to Purdy.
Beyond the vault difficulties, the overall layout had “some inherent challenges,” he said. “That along with the thick masonry and concrete walls were a big hurdle, but they also helped us make some decisions.”
As the planning for the conversion progressed, “the building told us where everything needed to go,” Purdy said.
“All that said, cutting the concrete was by far the biggest physical challenge.”
Now the two main vaults are a favorite feature of the building, Purdy said. “We exposed the areas of the concrete where the vaults had to be cut and they provide a really unique experience as you pass through them.”
The Threefoot has a full-time brewer who brews the-more-than one dozen varieties of beers and ales before the 4 p.m. weekday opening. “At anytime we could have 16 beers on the wall,” said general manager Jerome Trahan, a former Amtrack marketing professional making a return to the food and beverage business after 35 years. “We have an initial set up that can brew multiple [types] of beers at a time,” Trahan said.
Brews from the Threefoot are also distributed to bars and restaurants around the state, including a brown ale for 22nd Avenue restaurant neighbors Weidmann’s and Harvest Grill. “We consider those folks partners,” Trahan said. “There is a synergy between us.”
That synergy also includes to-go cups for people moving between the establishments. Allowing this represents some progressive thinking by city fathers, Trahan said.
Soon, the brewery will make a pilsner beer exclusively for the Threefoot Hotel. The hotel gives the brewery a sort of bird’s eye exposure, Trahan said. “They have this incredible rooftop bar,” he said of the Boxcar. “When you’re up there and look down, there we are.”
Just as the hotel has reminders of its 1920s origins, the brewery building shows signs of its past. Bygone days especially come to life with marble flooring that shows slight indentions from where bank customers waited for tellers over the years, Trahan said.
Together, the bar and inside tables and an outdoor beer garden just off the main room seat over 100 customers.
With the belief that “beer brings people together,” the proprietors put eight large “common” tables in the main room. “Strangers sit together,” Trahan said. “And we’re pet friendly and kid friendly.”
The brewery also offers a full menu of bar fare.
The main room has four high-top tables and a bar that seats 20. “Beyond that there are couches and a dart board in a “little chill area,” the general manager said.
In a quest for “the right flavor,” Trahan and the Purdys acquire their malts, barley, yeast and other ingredients from suppliers around the country.
Musical entertainment in the beer garden and sponsorship of gatherings on the “town green” next door are in the Threefoot’s plans. “We’ve got a lot of talent here,” Trahan said. “We want to tap into that.”
The brewery is closed Monday and Tuesday and open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Hours are 11a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Business has met expectations since the Threefoot Brewing Co.’s mid-August opening, Trahan said. “We’re very positive about where we are going.”
Trahan said he sees a unity of purpose among the brewery, the hotel and other businesses that have put their money on a revitalized downtown Meridian. “We’re holding hands and working this thing together,” he said.