» THE MARRIOT PROPERTY BECOMES A KEY COG IN DOWNTOWN MERIDIAN REVIVAL
The Threefoot Hotel’s gleaming brick façade and bright future as a Marriot Hotel belie how close the 16-floor Meridian landmark came to vanishing into Mississippi history.
A close call, for sure, said Elliott Street, a feature film actor who returned to his native Meridian more than a decade ago to help save the Opera Center, later resurrected as the Riley Center. Street soon added the nearly century-old Threefoot to his preservation list.
By 2010, the Threefoot’s dilapidation landed it on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s list of “America’s Most Endangered Places.” Bricks were falling from façade of the one-time “Crown Jewel of The Queen City” amid a battering from the weather that accelerated the abandoned tower’s decline, especially in adding to the gaping holes in a deteriorating roof.
Mayor Cheri Barry sought support for getting the Threefoot delisted from the National Register of Historic Places and torn down. Barry lost the mayor seat’s before she could get a demolition done, however.
“She felt it was an eyesore” and a legal liability, said Street, whose Threefoot Preservation Society persuaded Barry’s successor, Percy Bland, to let them clean, clear and stabilize the lower floors. They hoped to buy time for a rescuer to come along.
The rescuer is John Tampa and Ascent Hospitality Management, developers of a variety of hotel properties in such places as Huntsville, Mobile, Chattanooga and Birmingham, where Ascent converted the historic 17-story Empire Building into the Elyton Hotel.
Tampa and Ascent will celebrate the Threefoot’s new life as a Tribute by Marriot boutique hotel with an official grand opening and ribbon cutting from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan.6.
Named for Sam Threefoot, who built it on the site of the family’s Threefoot Brothers Wholesale Co., the 109-room Threefoot Hotel will serve a mix of leisure and business travelers.
Tampa said the circa 1929 former office tower will have a 1920s ambience. To make that happen, designers retained as much of the ’20s era feel as possible, he said.
The result, according to Ascent Hospitality’s promotional materials, “is a portal to experience travel as it once was – a time when traveling was sophisticated & illuminating.”
The renovated hotel revitalizes the spirit and opulence of the Roaring Twenties with the comforts lodgers would expect from modern-day travel, Ascent said.
The Threefoot is a full-service hotel, Tampa said in an interview, with a variety of sleeping rooms, from regular to executive suites. Rooms have walk-in closets and some have walk-out balconies. All have art deco touches, drawing from the building’s original features and design.
“The view is astronomical, Tampa said, especially from the Boxcar, an 11th floor rooftop restaurant and bar.
Another restaurant and bar, 601 Local, is on the ground floor. The hotel will add Meridian’s first Starbucks in late spring 2022, Tampa said.
Ascent Hospitality owns and manages its own properties. Tampa conceded the dilapidated condition of the aging and abandoned building made it a poor candidate for the hotel company’s portfolio. “Disastrous,” is how Tampa termed the Threefoot’s condition when he first saw it.
But the building and its historical charms were too enticing to pass up, according to Tampa. “It’s the most iconic building not just in Mississippi but in the South,” he said.
Yet reviving it would be “extremely risky,” Tampa realized early on. There were so many “unknows,” he said.
Tampa did not disclose a dollar figure but said the privately held Ascent spent several million dollars on the 3 ½-year renovation.
With water-damaged walls throughout, the task required gutting the interior, he said.
Ascent Hospitality so far has not received either federal or state historic preservation tax credits. One sticking point has been the painted metal windows and the work and expense required to return them to their 1929 condition, according to Tampa.
Restoring the elaborately fixtured windows with the original materials would have increased renovation costs by 50 percent, putting the project’s cost out of reach, he said.
Based on that calculation, the tax credit offset of 20 percent was insufficient, Tampa added.
Long before Tampa’s arrival in Meridian, Elliott Street and fellow members of the Threefoot Preservation Society had been working to clean up, paint and stabilize the first three floors. The goal was to celebrate the Threefoot’s 83rd birthday inside the building, Street said.
They met the goal but not without a fierce struggle with the windows. Some were rusted shut and some were rusted open, he recalled in an interview. “We were oiling all of the joints. They wouldn’t budge,” he said. “We never got all of the windows shut.”
He said he thinks the rust probably set in during the 1970s.
The Threefoot Preservation Society gained a lot of community support for its effort. But enlisting that support required Street and other supporters to dispel a couple of longstanding rumors about the building.
One was that a creek ran through it, he said.
While no creek runs through the building, a drainage reservoir is below the basement’s concrete floor, said Street, whose skill portraying villains landed him roles as a movie bad guy. “You’ve probably seen me kill somebody,” said Street, whose work includes roles in such feature films as Kansas City Massacre, The Harrad Experiment, Melvin Purvis G-Man Juwanna Man, Last Vegas, Bagger Vance and Runaway Jury.
The other rumor was that the Threefoot itself could collapse, as shown by the bricks falling from it. Street and other preservationists strived to quell the rumor by reminding townspeople that the bricks were a façade to a steel structure.
Today, Tampa sees the Threefoot Hotel as a major part of downtown Meridian’s maturation. “It is a most important piece,” he said.
“I think our location and amenities support the Riley Center, The Max and the restaurants around us,” Tampa noted, referring to the Mississippi State University’s complex for the performing arts and the state’s new museum celebrating Mississippi’s abundance of artists and entertainers.
“There is great momentum for Meridian,” he said. “I think there will be more development coming to downtown.”
Some of that development could come from Ascent Hospitality, according to Tampa. “We are working on several projects. We will announce them next year,” he said.
His faith in Meridian, he said, is rooted in his belief that the city will become a destination “where people come and explore like never before.”