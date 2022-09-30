Tianna Raby - Entergy

Tianna H. Raby joined Entergy in October 2014 as senior counsel in the legal department. She was named managing counsel, working in litigation, in 2017, and then advanced to serve in her current role of managing counsel in legal regulatory in 2019. Prior to her career at Entergy Mississippi, Tianna was a partner in the Jackson office of a civil litigation defense firm where she defended clients in a wide spectrum of claims including product liability, personal injury, professional liability, toxic tort and various commercial disputes. She also served on the firm’s recruiting committee and was a founding co-chair of the firm’s diversity committee.

