Tina Seymour Demoran - Seymour Law Firm

Tina Seymour Demoran is the owner and managing partner of Seymour Law Firm. Seymour Law Firm specializes in family, bankruptcy, criminal, landlord/tenant, probate, estate planning, and business law. Demoran is also the owner and CEO of Professional-Expert Consulting Services, a full-service business consultation, continuing education and continuing legal education training facility, professional expert search firm, and legal/compliance/financial audit services firm. She is also owner and CEO of Cleaning Up The Coast, bio-hazard cleanup and residential/business cleaning service.

Newsletters

Recommended for you