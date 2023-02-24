Tina Seymour Demoran - Seymour Law Firm

Tina Seymour Demoran is the owner and managing partner of Seymour Law Firm. Seymour Law Firm specializes in family, bankruptcy, criminal, landlord/tenant, probate, estate planning, and business law. Demoran is also the owner and CEO of Professional-Expert Consulting Services, a full-service business consultation, continuing education and continuing legal education training facility, professional expert search firm, and legal/compliance/financial audit services firm. She is also owner and CEO of Cleaning Up The Coast, bio-hazard cleanup and residential/business cleaning service.
Demoran obtained two Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Biblical Studies from Belhaven College, and a Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law.
Demoran is a 2011 Mississippi Business Journal Top 40 Under 40 recipient, 2015 Mississippi Business Journal Top Entrepreneur, and 2017 Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers' Project Pro Bono awardee.
She is married to Philip Demoran. She has a stepson, Nick, and amazing daughter-in-law, Cherie, and the most beautiful granddaughters, Stella Katherine and Sutton Raye. They have three rescue pups who think they rule the world, and by all accounts they do.
