Tokio Marine Holdings, through its subsidiary HCC Insurance Holdings, recently acquired Gulf Guaranty Employee Benefit Services of Flowood.
The acquisition was announced on July 18. According to a press release about the purchase, Tokio Marine is a global insurer with a focus on expanding the scale and profitability of its international business.
“(Tokio Marine) has been pursuing organic growth and strategic (merger and acquisition) opportunities in both developed and emerging markets in order to continue to deliver growth and to further diversify its business portfolio,” according to the release. “(Tokio Marine) has a strong track record of successful acquisitions, which has allowed us to build a diversified portfolio especially focused on specialty primary insurance businesses.”
Gulf Guaranty, established in 1970, has approximately 75 employees. The company designs, underwrites and administers group gap medical insurance for both small and mid-sized businesses.
The Tokio Marine insurance subsidiary is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has approximately 3,800 employees. In addition to gap medical insurance, the company offers medical stop-loss, agriculture, directors’ and officers’ liability, and professional liability insurance services.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He lives in Hattiesburg. Write him at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.