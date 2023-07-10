Robert St. John and Martha Foose, two of Mississippi’s best known cookbook authors and celebrity chefs, are joining forces to open the Loblolly Bakery at 3207 Hardy St. in Hattiesburg this month.
St. John, who grew up about five blocks from the new Loblolly Bakery, has grown his New South Restaurant Group Hattiesburg restaurants to include the Crescent City Grill, Ed’s Burger Joint, the Italian restaurant Tabela, a breakfast place called Midtowner, the Tex-Mex restaurant El Rio and the Mahogony Bar. He ran the popular Purple Parrot Café in Hattiesburg for 33 years before it became a casualty of Covid. He also operates the Italian restaurant Enzo Osteria in Ridgeland.
St. John is also the author of 12 cookbooks, writes a weekly syndicated column and has a non-profit organization Extra Table that ships healthy free food to more than 61 mission pantries and soup kitchens all over the state.
St. John is also the creator, producer and co-host of the Public Broadcasting Service series “Palate to Palette”.
St. John has lured James Beard Award-winning author Martha Foose from the Mississippi Delta to Hattiesburg. She’s written four books and ghost written a dozen more. Foose and her husband, Donald Bender, previously ran the Mockingbird Bakery in Greenwood and the Bottletree Bakery in Oxford. Foose is the pastry chef and Bender is the baker.
“I’m not a baker but my good friends Martha and Donald are excellent at it,” St. John said. “They have worked all over the country. Our goal is to be the best bakery in the state, and I think we will achieve that fairly quickly mainly on the shoulders of Martha and Donald. I’ve been talking to her for more than six years trying to get her down to Hattiesburg. She was busy doing other things up in the Delta. They moved down here and are loving it.”
Foose said they were going to try to ease into things. But everyone has been so enthusiastic and supportive that they want to get the bakery open as soon as possible to thank people for their support.
“I think we are in for a really exciting time,” said Foose, who grew up in Yazoo City and fell in love with cookbooks while working at an upstairs café at Oxford’s Square Books. From there, she “cooked her way across the country” working in Aspen, Colorado; Burlington, Vermont; and La Brea Bakery in Los Angeles, Calif. She attended the École Lenôtre baking school in Paris, France, before returning to Oxford, and opening the Bottletree Bakery. Afterwards, she worked for Susan Spicer in New Orleans before moving to Minneapolis where she wrote recipes for Pillsbury publishing.
Her Screen Doors and Sweet Tea cookbook came out in 2008 and A Southerly Course was published in 2011. She later co-wrote cookbooks for Southern India-meets-the American South chef Asha Gomez and country music star Kimberly Schlapman. Her next book, A Good Meal is Hard to Find: Storied Recipes from the Deep South, explores the lives of fictionalized characters through food and art. Foose said recipes can be another form of storytelling.
“When you are writing a recipe, it is really important that you are giving the reader or home cook enough information that they are going to have a successful outcome,” Foose said. “That is the first thing. The second thing is you have to inspire someone to make the recipe. It is storytelling but you are also instructing at the same time.”
Foose waited until her son went off to college to move to Hattiesburg.
“It seemed like it was time to give it a whirl,” she said. “And we really love Hattiesburg. We live right down the street from the zoo.”
In order to have products ready for sale early in the morning, bakers have to get up early. Foose said that, for them, 4 a.m. is sleeping in late.
“It takes some getting used to,” she said.
Some people are sensitive or allergic to gluten, a protein in wheat and other grains that is a binding agent. Foose said that for most people, “gluten is not some bugbear out there waiting to pounce. While there are gluten-free breads, some people find the real deal a lot tastier.
Foose said baking is a magical process: The beginning of your work day, you have a pile of flour and a big jug of water. By the end of the day, it can be transformed into so many different things. It is amazing. Sometimes you wonder: How did that happen?
“Recently I made a little pinwheel shaped Danish with pastry cream and blackberry preserves,” she said. “It was very good. We’re going to be doing all sorts of different savory Danishes. I think that will be something people will really enjoy. My husband makes a wild rice baguette that is amazing. He also makes a yeasted cornbread with jalapeno that is delicious. There is something for everybody whether a simple bread or things like bread with fennel, oranges and golden raisins.”
In addition to his restaurant, St. John hosts culinary trips twice a year to European countries, usually Italy. He usually spends 90 days a year hosting those tours that focus on food, wine and culture.
“When working overseas, I typically lose weight,” he said in a recent column. “None of the guests who travel with me believe that. But I typically lose two to three pounds a week while hosting tours in Italy. I eat copious amounts of food over there. The difference is most of the food is healthier than the offerings that are available in the Deep South.”
His syndicated column is published in 23 newspapers across the state and several online entities including his website, www.roberstjohn.com. He is particularly passionate about the work he does with Extra Table in light of Mississippi being number one in food insecurity and number one in obesity.
“We took business principles and applied them to a non-profit,” St. John said. “In 2020 with one employee we shipped 5.9 million pounds of healthy food to 61 feeding agencies across the state at no cost to them. Out of 2.9 million citizens in Mississippi, more than 670,000 are food insecure--one in five. More than 200,000 kids have school breakfast and lunch and then don’t eat until the next day. More than 125,000 seniors are having to choose between paying the light bill or buying groceries.”
St. John is up to 12 published books (not all cookbooks) including three non-fiction collections of his column and four coffee table cookbooks done in collaboration with watercolorist Wyatt Waters. His most recent book, Walter Anderson: The Extraordinary Life and Art of the Islander, was co-authored by Anthony Phaxton. They made that into a documentary that won two Southeastern Regional Emmys and had 1,000 airings in 100 markets.
How does he find time to do everything? “I have a lot of good help,” St. John said.
