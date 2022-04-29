Working for Toyota Motor Corp., the world's largest automaker, isn't for everyone, but the company has made it a priority that the surrounding workforce — wherever it's located — can benefit from its presence.
There is no bigger example of that than in Northeast Mississippi where Toyota has invested $1.2 billion in its Corolla assembly plant in Blue Springs. The plant employs some 2,400 workers, and suppliers for the facility employ thousands more.
But while they are directly impacted by Toyota employment, there are other workers and students who are affected by some of the automaker's initiatives as well.
When Toyota announced in 2007 that it would build the plant in Union County, it also surprised everyone by announcing a gift of $50 million to benefit the schools of Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties, who had formed an alliance to recruit the automaker.
In 2009, the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund was established with an initial $5 million gift. Over the next nine years, similar gifts were donated by the company to the endowment to fulfill its pledge. The endowment is overseen by the CREATE Foundation in Tupelo.
"Toyota partnered with CREATE, and the way it was set up was for it to be a perpetual fund," said David Fernandes, the current president of Toyota Mississippi. "The money goes in, and over time it gets invested. Today that fund is worth more than $60 million. CREATE's done a fantastic job of investing the fund to allow it to continue for many years."
One of the initiatives funded by the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund was the initial hiring and placement of 11 Career Coaches, in 14 high schools in the PUL districts, who function as liaisons for students, business, and industry. Career Coaches are tasked with ensuring students are exposed, prepared, and connected to their college and career goals and resources while supporting workforce development in this region. The coaches come from a variety of backgrounds, not necessarily in education, so as to provide a width and depth of career choices
Today there are 19 coaches, and the program has become a model for a statewide rollout of similar program thanks to recent state legislation.
"House Bill 1388 passed allowed $8 million, with Accelerate overseeing a statewide pilot, starting July 1," said Kristy Luse, vice president for the Toyota Wellspring Fund at CREATE. "We get to sit in on the RFP for the school districts and the communities; the big thing is to gauge readiness and making sure the communities and schools are ready when that career coach parachutes in. It all started because of the vision of the Wellspring partners."
One of those Career Coaches is Suzy Bowman, who works in the New Albany School District at New Albany High School. She was one of the original cohort hired and is wrapping up her fourth years as a coach.
Bowman and her husband run the New Albany Tennis Complex, and she is the junior coordinator for grassroots programming for the United States Tennis Association. She's also been tennis coach for the school district for the past eight years.
As a Career Coach, Bowman works with local business and industry to match students with potential careers.
"That requires a lot of research into the economics and the workforce development of the area," she said. "For New Albany in particular, we have the IMPACTO internship program, where we work with our business and industry to place juniors and seniors in internship programs."
IMPACTO is an acronym for Industry as a Means to Prepare for Academic, Career and Technology Opportunities.
Through the program, some 150 students have been placed in internships in a range of businesses from banking to healthcare.
"We're making sure kids are getting those experiences before they decide which major, which route they want to take, whether it's going to college or enter the workforce," she said.
Expose, prepare, connect
The Career Coaches follow a model of "Expose, Prepare, Connect," the three pillars of the Career Coaching program.
Luse said the "Expose" element begins for 10th graders, who have specific homework and focus groups. Next, the 11th graders are in the "Prepare" phase, where they take the USCIENCE Aptitude Assessment. The "Connect" part is a career connections platform that allows business and industry to sign on to host a tour or job shadowing.
Bowman works with more than 500 students, which can be challenging at times.
"Everybody's different but you have to find out the needs of that student and what they need specifically and then help them navigate that path," she said. "It's a tall order but it can be very impactful. We often hear people say they wish they had career coaching while they were in school."
Katie Evans is a senior at New Albany High School and is one of the students who participated in IMPACTO as junior, and was a paid intern at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany.
"I've been interested in health care and got to intern there. Its able to go in and out of different departments and talk to the nurses and doctor along the way," she said. "In labor and delivery I helped with birthing babies, and in all the departments the doctor and nurses showed me the ropes of what to do and I learned a lot."
Evans wants to do cancer research, and her time in the oncology department solidified her desire to do so.
"I couldn't spend as much time as I wanted because of COVID, but they were really nice and explained everything, and I found out its still what I want to do which is a really good thing."
For Evans, it helpd her determine that labor and delivery was not for her.
And with that knowledge and experience in hand, she'll be going to Mississippi State University in the fall to major in pre-med.
"After that, well see where we go from there and hopefully further my career," she said.
Advisory committee, programs
The establishment of the fund also lead to the formation of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund Leadership Committee, comprised of educators and business leaders who assist in developing systemic changes to link education to careers in Kindergarten through grade 12.
Toyota Mississippi is represented on the committee by Vice President of administration Emily Lauder.
The Career Coaches are just one of many initiatives funded through the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund:
• A major career expo – Imagine the Possibilities – is held in the fall of each year which hosts over 7,000 8th grade students at the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center in Tupelo. Each student has two hours and 15 minutes to experience four to eight Pathways. There are 18 Pathways, all aligned with the career Pathways set forth by the Mississippi Department of Education. Some 30,000 students have participated from across Northeast Mississippi, and even during the pandemic, "virtual expos" were held.
• More than $9 million has been spent to enhance K-12 education in Lee, Pontotoc, and Union Counties since the fund’s inception.
Over $2 million in grants has been used to improve technology and necessary infrastructure, while enhancing early childhood education and STEAM instruction in the eight school districts.
Tuition also has been provided for summer academic camps at MSU, Ole Miss, and NMMC exposes students to culinary instruction, STEAM experiences, as well as advanced manufacturing camps held on the campuses of NEMCC and ICC.
• Professional development opportunities have been paid for for educators and administrators. Travel and registration costs for teams from each of the eight school districts to attend national conferences and professional development opportunities.
But the Career Coaches and their impact the lives of students daily is the most visible aspect of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, and Luse said the dynamic of the coaches is a "game changer."
"They're flexible, they have the ability to not only exist in the bureaucracy of the schools in K-12, but they also have the entrepreneurial spirit to exist in our public and economic arenas and have a balance with it all," she said. "The autonomy they have also is unique. For example you have the Baldwyn School District with 500 students and then you have Tupelo and Lee County schools with 7,000 students. You've got to be nimble be resourceful and plug into those communities."
Luse said another big impact the Career Coaches have made with not only business and industry but with the community as a whole.
"They've created those relationships as that bridge from the schools to the communities," she said. "It's been done in other ways around the country with a lot of curriculum on top of it, but we've got curriculum everywhere. We needed to do something different and almost build this plane while we were flying it, focusing on expose, prepare and connect for our students."