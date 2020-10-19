The Mississippi Trade Mart, built in 1975, had become dated and had a chronically leaky roof.
Its exhibit space was 66,600 square feet under a 25-foot ceiling.
Its $30 million replacement has slightly less exhibit space, but thanks to amenities not in the old facility, has 110,000 square feet, including a glassed-in lobby, two cafes and a reception area.
Each of the three trade halls has restrooms under their soaring ceiling.
While there was a food prep area at the old facility, the new one has a 2,500-square-foot kitchen with the latest models in a six-burner stove, griddle, grill and deep fryer. And a zero-temperature walk-in unit and a cooling room.
The coliseum, built in 1962, has received a $2.2 million upgrade, with all 6,500 seats replaced, slip-resistant paint added to floors and reflectors to make steps safer.
The halls are configured to lead into the coliseum and its 25,500-square-foot floor.
The coliseum project was finished in July, five months ahead of schedule due to cancellation of events due to the coronavrirus pandemic.
“Now, we are looking forward to getting back and once again hosting some of the state's largest events, in a safe and engaging environments,” Michael Lasseter, acting director of the Mississippi Fairground Complex, said in a release.
The Legislature consolidated the Mississippi Fair Commission and the state Department of Agriculture and Commerce, effective July 1.
Safety and convenience are key words for this year's fair, Lasseter said as his conducted a tour of the mart.
Social distancing and mask requirements were in play for the fair, which was open through Sunday, Oct. 18.
The fair exhibits were displayed in the hall, some of whom relied on QR coded communication, making it more of a “touchless” event.
Lasseter hastened to say that that fair was “wonderful and safe.”
The human touch was added with the first Genuine Mississippi Products Store, where you could touch, and buy, some of the 208 items offered by 35 producers.
The next indoors event is The Mistletoe Marketplace, which will be held Nov. 4-7. It is held annually by the Jackson Junior League to kick off the Christmas season and support charities.
Ground work and landscaping is being wrapped up before the event.
After the event, the walls of the old Trade Mart will come down.
Not far down the road, the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will follow – and it promises to be much bigger this year, primarily because the 124-year-old Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, scheduled for Jan. 15 through Feb. 6, was canceled because of the coronavirus, according to Lasseter.
That means that the number of livestock in the Dixie National scheduled for the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from Jan. 28 through Feb. 14, will expand from its usual 1,000 livestock entrants to 1,500, Lasseter said.