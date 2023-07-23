The recognition highlights the airport’s commitment to “providing exceptional service, convenience and an outstanding travel experience.”
The survey was conducted from Oct. 24, 2022, through Feb. 27, 2023. Readers were asked to rate their favorite domestic airports based on criteria such as access, check-in process and security, restaurants and bars, shopping and design.
Officials from the airport’s operator, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, said readers were impressed by the airport’s convenience, including short security lines, abundant parking and easy-to-navigate terminals.
“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team and the many partners at the airport,” said Rosa M. Beckett, CEO of the airport authority. “We do not take our goal to be the ‘Airport of Choice’ lightly and are working closely with our airlines and other partners to enhance facilities, amenities and accessibility to provide the best in customer experiences.”
The airport offers a “vast array of daily air service,” according to officials.
They noted that Delta Air Lines, celebrating 94 years in Jackson, will operate up to six daily flights to the world’s No. 1 hub airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia (ATL).
Additionally, Southwest Airlines returned to the airport in 2021 and flies up to seven flights a day to ATL, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in Maryland and William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas (HOU). The airline also offers weekend flights to Orlando International Airport in Florida (MCO).
American Airlines offers up to nine flights on peak days with service to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas (DFW), Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina (CLT) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in the nation’s capital.
The airport also houses United, which operates three daily flights to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.