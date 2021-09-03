At the same time that experienced registered nurses (RNs) are in greater demand than ever due to the surge in COVID hospitalizations linked to low vaccination rates combined with the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, nurses continue to leave the profession. The National State Boards of Nursing and Mississippi Board of Nursing data showed a decrease of 2,000 actively licensed RNs in Mississippi in the first seven months of 2021.
In addition, 80 percent of nursing leaders nationwide have reported an increase in nurse turnover due to the pandemic, said Mississippi Hospital Association CEO Kim Hoover, PhD, RN.
“A contributing factor to the turnover is the rate of stress and burnout facing the healthcare workforce during the pandemic,” Hoover said. “But even before the pandemic, nurse staffing was a challenge. Currently, our demand for nurses outpaces our state supply with only 41 percent of actively licensed RNs reporting employment in a hospital.”
Hoover said hospitals are using every tool in their toolbox to meet staffing needs, including hiring travel nurses. She said Mississippi hospitals have benefited from travel nurses, but have also lost some nurses who have traveled to other parts of the state or the country to serve patients.
“For some of our rural hospitals already operating on thin margins pre-COVID, the ability to attract and retain nurses is becoming more difficult as costs increase,” Hoover said.
Enid M. Bedford, RN, has taken several travel nursing jobs in Mississippi.
“I became a travel nurse because I wanted to broaden my experiences and knowledge as a registered nurse,” Bedford said. “I wanted to challenge myself to learn more, to gain appreciation for and explore different perspectives professionally. I also wanted to see different parts of the country, experience the culture of other areas that were different from what I was used to seeing every day in my hometown. I always loved to travel and experiencing diverse communities and people. My husband and I are empty-nesters and becoming a travel nurse was a perfect opportunity to combine all of my goals and to make great money while doing so.”
Travel nurses can make upwards of $100,000 per year in some areas. Bedford said in addition to better pay than traditional or stationary nursing jobs, you can cater the scheduling of the assignments around your own personal life.
“You develop a broader professional and personal network of people you know which also expands your opportunities for growth professionally and personally,” Bedford said. “You get to experience the food, culture, lifestyles, nightlife and people in a whole new way.”
For her, the only downside is that it is hard sometimes to leave behind the colleagues that she has worked with for so many months.
“You are away from your comforts of home during your assignments but, over time, you develop a unique way of taking home with you and enjoying the experiences you are having,” Bedford said. “People think it is difficult if you have a family and, yes, you are away from your family if they are not able to travel with you. My children are grown and my husband works independently. Therefore, we are able to travel together. I have met husband-and-wife nursing couples who take assignments together and take the whole family with them across the country. Because you get to choose your assigned work locations, I can travel far away from home or I can stay local and work. The opportunities are available for pretty much whatever your family dynamics require.”
Many nurses have found working during the Covid pandemic extremely stressful. Not only are they seeing far more patients die than normal, but they have to wear uncomfortable personal protection equipment for long shifts, and risk taking the virus home to vulnerable loved ones. Even with people who are fully vaccinated, the CDC reports there are breakthrough infections, particularly in people with underlying health conditions. Some nurses have left the profession as a result of the unprecedent challenges.
Hoover feels the work she is doing is critically important.
“Our entire way of life has been impacted significantly by this global pandemic,” Hoover said. “Communities are being hit hard with shortages of nurses and other health professionals who are not able or not willing to stay at this bedside. The way in which healthcare is having to be administered now requires dedicated, compassionate and strong individuals who have a desire to make a difference.
“I experience people at one of the worst times in their life, when they or their family members are dealing with a critical illness. I try to ensure that each patient I touch is impacted positively by my work and my presence. Especially now, I am often the only hand my patient has to hold and I do that proudly with each one, ensuring their families that their loved one is not alone.”
Bedford takes into consideration several factors before taking an assignment:
*Does she need to be close to home or is she ready to go farther away from home-base?
*How long is the assignment?
*Will the assignment be near extended family and friends?
*Is the assignment in an area she is interested in knowing more about?
*Is the hospital or place of work doing innovative or groundbreaking work in areas of her career that interest her?
*What are the opportunities that she may garner from working at a particular institution?
“There are many questions that I ask myself before I choose a particular assignment,” she said. “I do know that there are endless opportunities currently in travel nursing and that allows me to cater my professional experience to whatever I need in my personal life, as well. I also think you must have a mindset that whatever the opportunity ends up being, you are there to provide compassionate care and the focus is to successfully complete the assignment.”
If she had any regrets about travel nursing, it would be that she did not start earlier in her career. Right now, the flexibility, the opportunities and the great financial benefits are what make travel nursing the right fit for her and so many other nurses.
“And, if my needs change in the future, I have so much to take forward,” Bedford said. “I will always have a great resume of experience and an enhanced network of people I have met from my travel nursing career.”
Bedford works through AYA Healthcare, a travel nursing agency, to get assignments.