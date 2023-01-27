Trevor Rockstad is a member of Davis & Crump litigation team. Rockstad represents clients in many pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, including trans-vaginal mesh, Chantix, Gadolinium, hip implant, hormone replacement therapy, birth control and Zantac lawsuits.
He received his Bachelor degree in Political Science and English and law degree from University of Mississippi. While at Ole Miss, he was a member of Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi fraternity.
Rockstad served as Co-Chair of the American Association for Justice's Darvocet/Darvon Litigation Group and the Mirena Intracranial Hypertension Litigation Group. He is a member of the Mississippi Association for Justice's Board of Governors, as well as a participant in many other professional legal associations.
Rockstad says he became an attorney because he always had a desire to fight for regular people who can't necessarily fight for themselves. He loves to stand up to big corporations on behalf of people who have been injured by those corporations' careless, sometime reckless conduct. Trevor enjoys golf, and other outdoor activities. He and his family reside in Gulfport.
