2023 TOP CEOS Tripp Hammett - Hammett Gravel Company Feb 24, 2023

Tripp Hammett is president and part owner of Hammett Gravel Company, where he has worked for 15 years. He received his business degree from the University of Mississippi in 2004.Hammett is also a board member of the National Stone Sand and Gravel Association. He has been a board member of MCA for several years and has served in various roles.Hammett has been twice selected as the president of the Mississippi Concrete Association, once in 2015 and again in 2019.Hammett Gravel Company is a family-owned business and has been serving central Mississippi and the surrounding areas for more than 70 years.