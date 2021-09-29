» FUEL AND DRIVER PAY ARE THE TWO LARGEST EXPENSES IN TRUCKING
If Americans didn't realize how essential the trucking industry is to daily life, they have become clearly aware of it during the pandemic. As trucks crisscross the country every day transporting everything from raw materials to finished products, how are rising fuel prices affecting this necessary industry and its customers?
Hal Miller, president of the Mississippi Trucking Association, says, “Fuel and driver pay are the two largest expenses in trucking, so increased fuel prices certainly have a big impact on total cost of transportation. Most trucking companies have a negotiated fuel price index in their contracts known as a fuel surcharge so as fuel prices go up, so do the rates they charge to move freight.”
“Fuel prices took a pretty dramatic upturn starting with the pandemic and we're seeing hikes,” Trey Waterloo of Capital City Trucking in Jackson said. “We have the fuel surcharge and that affects customers with a 16-to-17-cents-per-gallon charge.”
Most of the increased cost of fuel is passed on to customers, according to Waterloo, but with a 20-cent-per-mile increase for trucking companies, the surcharge does not offset rising costs. “There are pockets of the country where the spread is 40 cents and that's a lot in weekly dollars,” he said. “We can't control where the spikes are as we serve our customers all over — up the East and West coasts, midwest and regional. We're touching 88 percent of the country in any given week.”
Brax Clark of Rocking C Truck Lines in Gulfport points out that mother nature also has an effect on fuel prices, and his company sees rising costs nationwide. “We fuel all over the country and are seeing a gradual increase, not a spike,” he said. “It's a trickle down effect. Most customers have a set contract with a surcharge for a fuel index of so many cents a gallon. We don't make the chart, and our customers know going in, but yeah, they're feeling it, and we're feeling it too.”
Clark is especially mindful of manufacturing customers who feel the pain twice with the delivery of raw materials and again with the shipping of finished products.
Miller agrees that it's a yes and no situation as to the effect on customers. “Some of the fuel price increase is passed along but fuel indexes are not necessarily designed to capture the whole cost as most contracts only address the running of the truck while it's loaded. Once empty, the truck is generally not being fully compensated for the empty miles so the fuel surcharge doesn’t play as big a role in compensating the trucking company,” he said.
He says the association's members have not had a significant amount of difficulty finding fuel. “Right after Hurricane Ida there were some issues with fuel availability in South Louisiana and South Mississippi, but from what I'm hearing, most trucking companies have worked around those shortages now,” he added.
The demand for drivers is an issue that all say they're feeling. “Finding drivers is a challenge,” Clark said. “Drivers are more regulated than pilots and finding drivers with all the qualifications is an ongoing challenge.”
Waterloo said, “We have a problem getting drivers and keeping them. We focus on having a high retention rate as we take the approach that this is a wonderful career and they make well ahead of a competitive pay with all the benefits. We would offer pet insurance if we could!”