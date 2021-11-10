Trustmark names Fikar Assistant Vice President Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LYNETTE FIKAR Trustmark has announced that Lynette Fikar has been named Assistant Vice President in Jackson, MS, where she is a Senior IT Project Manager. Fikar has been in the banking industry for three years.Fikar is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. She has served as President and Vice President of Philanthropy of The National Charity League North Tarrant County Chapter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lynette Fikar Trustmark Politics Manager Austin North Tarrant County University Of Texas The National Charity League Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts MS Business Journal EMI Staffing serves North Mississippi for 23 years 56 min ago MS Business Journal Trustmark names Fikar Assistant Vice President 1 hr ago MS Business Journal Nearby city, fairgrounds eye independence from Jackson water 21 hrs ago MS Business Journal Analysis: Mississippi faces big decisions on relief money 23 hrs ago MS Business Journal Delta State renames chemistry lab in honor of supporters and alumnus Joe and Amanda Baker Nov 9, 2021 MS Business Journal Trustmark names Twiford as VP Nov 9, 2021