LYNETTE FIKAR

Trustmark has announced that Lynette Fikar has been named Assistant Vice President in Jackson, MS, where she is a Senior IT Project Manager. Fikar has been in the banking industry for three years.

Fikar is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. She has served as President and Vice President of Philanthropy of The National Charity League North Tarrant County Chapter.

