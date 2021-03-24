Trustmark has announced that David Shutley has been named Senior Vice President and Director of Specialty Banking at the company’s corporate office located in Jackson. Shutley has been in the banking industry for 32 years.
Shutley graduated from Duke University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Georgia State University, where he received a Master of Business Administration.
Shutley is active in his community, serving as Treasurer of Youth Incorporated DBA Atlanta Youth Project and as a board member for the Atlanta Dogwood Festival.