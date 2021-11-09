Trustmark names Twiford as VP Nov 9, 2021 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KATIE TWIFORD Trustmark has announced that Katie M. Twiford has been named Vice President in Jackson, MS, where she is the Advertising Manager. Twiford has 14 years of marketing experience.Twiford graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Katie M. Twiford Trustmark University Politics Marketing Vp Experience Advertising Years Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts MS Business Journal Trustmark names Twiford as VP 23 min ago MS Business Journal Johndro named Hattiesburg Clinic’s Employee of the Quarter 26 min ago MS Business Journal Trustmark promotes Wilhite to assistant VP 34 min ago MS Business Journal Mississippi-based drug company agrees to $175K federal fine yesterday 49 min ago MS Business Journal FROM THE GROUND UP — Leadership styles play more important role in today’s workforce 20 hrs ago MS Business Journal German automotive supplier coming to north Mississippi 23 hrs ago