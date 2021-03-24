Trustmark has announced that Andrew Comans has been promoted to Vice President at its Brandon office, where he serves as a Financial Consultant. He has been with Trustmark for ten years.
Comans graduated from Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He holds the Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses and a life and health insurance license.
Comans is currently serving as the Board Treasurer for Southern Christian Services for Children and Youth in Hinds County. Comans also served as the President of Leadership Rankin in 2020.