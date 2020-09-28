A trio of commercial property projects in Tupelo are well underway, representing millions of dollars in investment and demonstrating that the economy is getting its feet back under itself.
• One of the largest investments since 2012 has been the renovation of the former Gloster Creek Mall into the Midtown Pointe medical and professional mall. What was once a retail and restaurant hub in the 1970s through the early 1990s has been completely transformed.
One of the last vestiges of the old mall was an adjacent building on the Midtown Pointe property that was once the Sears Auto Center, and later, home to McAlister's Deli and Juva.
That building has been torn down, and a new 20,000-square-foot building is going up in its place. Its official name is Midtown Pointe II.
Midtown Pointe II's anchor will be Sanders Clinic for Women, which is opening its second location in Tupelo on the first floor of the building
"Sanders is taking about 7,100 square feet, and we've got roughly 10,000 square feet of commercial space on the second floor, and we're pre-leasing right now. " said leasing agent Clay Short of TRI Inc. "We still have about 2,400 square feet on the Gloster Street side on the first floor, and it could be any commercial use, but we would really love it to be some sort of restaurant or something like that. We think it would be great for the tenants to walk out and grab a sandwich or something."
M&N Construction, which has done thework at MIdtown Pointe, is also building the second building. Co-owner Nic Nichols said Midtown Pointe II should be finished in the spring of next year.
Sanders will continue to operate its clinic on South Madision Street. The practice will be divided by gynecological or obstetric needs of the patient. The Midtown Pointe II location will be for obstetric patients and will be equipped with ultrasound.
• In downtown Tupelo, the Children’s Clinic-Tupelo and Children’s Clinic-Saltillo are merging next summer and moving into The Grandstand at Fairpark, a new development by Century Construction.
The 15,476-square-foot clinic will feature 27 exam rooms, each outfitted with infant scales, as well as private breastfeeding rooms for nursing mothers. Plans call for separate waiting areas for sick and well visits. The new clinic will also include a laboratory, procedure room and vision and hearing screening rooms.
The clinic will occupy the entire bottom floor of The Grandstand and is more than double the size of both current clinics combined.
Children’s Clinic is a partnership of North Mississippi Medical Center and Children’s of Mississippi, the umbrella organization that includes all pediatric care affiliated with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, including Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.
The Grandstand is under construction, and target date for opening of the clinic is June 2021.
The Grandstand is the second of three buildings for the planned $12 million Fairpark Towers project in Fairpark.
It will be about 64,000 square feet and include 47 luxury apartments, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, craning from 583 square feet to 1,319 square feet. The building will have a fitness center, private elevators on both ends of the building, and trash chutes. All apartments except studios will have private balconies and rooftop access.
The first Fairpark Tower opened last year and is home to insurance firm Ross & Yerger on the second floor, Century Construction on the third floor and BankPlus’s administrative offices on the fourth floor. BankPlus also has a retail branch office on the first floor of the building. Southern Craft Stove and Tap, which opened last December on the first floor, closed last week, but another restaurant Tupelo Grillenhouse, an offshoot of Oxford Grillehouse, will reopening the spot in a couple of months.
• The long-awaited grocery store for West Tupelo will have a little longer wait for customers eagerly anticipating its opening, but hopes are that it will be open by the end of the year.
"If everything goes right, we hope to have it ready before Christmas," said V.M. Cleveland, who is developing the site. "A lot of things have to fall in place, but we think we can get it done."
The 25,000-square-foot grocery store will include a pharmacy and deli, and it also will sell gas from fuel pumps that will be located in front of the store. Another 30,000 square feet is available, and Cleveland has three tenants lined up so far, including a liquor store, a nail salon and a restaurant.
Iuka-based Brooks Grocery announced its intention to open a store at the intersection of Coley Road and West Jackson Extended across from the Tupelo Furniture Market in 2017, but backed off after rumors that Walmart was looking to build a Neighborhood Market nearby. But those plans never developed, and Brooks renewed its plans last year.
While the opening was planned for this spring, wet weather throughout the winter and spring, in addition to the coronavirus, delayed work on the project
The building that houses Brooks will be adjacent to the Market Center, which is home to Fox’s Pizza Den, AT&T, Core Cycle & Outdoor, Ken Johnson DDS, Gilpin Cleaners and Northeast Endodontics.
Brooks Grocery was established in 2009.