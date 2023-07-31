Southern Furniture Industries, which owns Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture, recently announced that Tupelo native Anna Claire Curtis, vice president of merchandising for Fusion, was named a 40 Under 40 recipient by Furniture Today.
She was honored at an event in Las Vegas on July 28. The ceremony put a spotlight on the current stars of the furniture industry, who were carefully selected by the Furniture Today team.
The winners of this prestigious recognition have displayed exemplary leadership and made significant contributions to the advancement of the furniture industry.
Curtis graduated from Mississippi State University. She majored in apparel, textiles and merchandising. She began working for Fusion in June 2016 as a merchandising manager.
Knowing that her work ends up in someone else’s home brings joy to Curtis.
“The main part of my job is developing frame concepts and putting fabric combinations together. It is exciting to think that a project I have worked on ends up in someone’s home and becomes a part of their everyday lives,” Curtis said.
Curtis enjoys that her job varies daily. One day, she could work with a photographer on a project; the next, she could meet with a fabric representative to prepare for the furniture market.
“One thing I enjoy about this job is that no two days are the same,” she said. “Every day is different, so that keeps it exciting.”
When she picks a fabric, she goes through a process. She thinks about what she would want in her home. From there, it’s a process of eliminating patterns she likes and what she thinks will be more universally liked.
“It all starts with something that I think is new and exciting or a trend that I’ve been seeing more and more of,” Curtis said. “Then it may evolve into a different color pallet or a new frame design might be needed.”
Curtis believes there is always room for growth or new product categories. She’s also thankful that she is allowed to have the creative freedom to try new things. She is proud of the work that is done in the company. She believes you can get high-quality furniture that is reasonably priced, all made in the U.S.
“I think our price point is a key factor,” Curtis said. “And because our furniture is cut, sewn and upholstered right here in the U.S., it sets us apart.”
Outside of work, Curtis enjoys browsing antique stores and spending time with her husband, two boys and their French bulldog, Bogie.
“Anna Claire is a bright young talent in our organization. She has done an exceptional job leading the merchandising of our Fusion Furniture brand, including the successful launch of our new Luxe Living category. I am excited to see Anna Claire recognized for her contributions to the industry and look forward to seeing her continued growth and leadership,” said Mark Weber, president & CEO of Southern Furniture.
Fusion Furniture currently employs 500 people in three Mississippi-based facilities.
The company is a domestic producer of stationary upholstered furniture, providing high-style, quality furniture at competitive prices.
Southern Furniture Industries takes great pride in being one of the leading furniture manufacturers in Mississippi and the U.S.
