American women make up about half the workforce, but represent only about 25 percent of information technology (IT) employees. Since these types of jobs often pay better than most traditionally female jobs, there has been an interest in removing barriers for women in IT jobs.
Nikki Johns and Jenny Schlegel worked their way up through the ranks to become partners at AGJ Systems and Networks, a managed IT service provider with more than 2,400 active clients.
Chief Operating Officer Schlegel joined AGJ Systems and Networks in March of 2010 as a receptionist. Her training was in medical billing and coding, so IT was a big change for her.
“I quickly developed a love for AGJ, and the values we stand for,” Schlegel said. “My role continued to transition several times from receptionist to accountant to director of service, and (most recently) to that of chief operating officer. I am living proof that starting at the bottom, you can work your way up. There is no doubt in my mind that this success is thanks to a love for my job, and for the work I do daily. That love has followed me through each and every role I have played at AGJ.”
Schlegel said they pride themselves on being "a customer service business who just happens to know IT".
“Being able to watch our team work their magic, and knowing that I get to be a part of making that magic happen for our customers, is a source of great enjoyment and satisfaction for me,” she said.
Chief Development Officer Johns joined AGJ in 2015 after a lengthy career in banking.
“Through my involvement in community organizations, I watched this company mature over the years, and I saw their core values shine through in everything they did, particularly in what they gave back to our community,” Johns said. “When I was approached about joining their team, I knew I wanted to be a part of what was to come, even though I knew very little about IT. The rest is history.”
While this is very much a male-dominated industry, she was used to that because it is the same situation in banking in South Mississippi. She feels she brought a level of customer service and business knowledge from her banking career that doesn’t always exist in the technology industry.
“My ability to absorb the technical knowledge from our engineers and translate that information to clients in a nontechnical manner immediately began to pay off, and this little company started to grow and it grew exponentially,” Johns said. “Once I became aware of the culture change that was taking place and how we were becoming better each day than the day before, I knew I was all in and always would work to provide the best IT Solutions to businesses across our footprint. Our team has overcome every obstacle imaginable, and we just don’t quit.”