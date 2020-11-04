Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has appointed Tylertown businessman Maxwell J. Luter to the Mississippi Ethics Commission.
Luter’s four-year term will begin Nov. 15.
Luter will replace certified public accountant Paul V. Breazeale of Jackson, who has served on the Ethics Commission for 12 years.
Luter is president and CEO of Luter's Supply, Inc., a kitchen and bath fixtures distributor. The family business grew from a plumbing and electrical company started by his grandfather in 1944. Luter joined the business in December 2001 after serving seven and a half years in the U.S. Navy.
Luter is a 1994 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD. His duty assignments included service aboard the guided missile frigate USS Clark and the guided missile destroyer USS Cole. His deployments included the North Atlantic and Baltic Sea, the Caribbean Sea for counter-drug operations, and the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea for No Fly Zone monitoring and maritime interdiction. He concluded his military service as AEGIS Combat System officer course supervisor and air warfare instructor at the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren, Va., 1999-2001. His military awards include the Navy Commendation Medal, three Navy Achievement Medals and various campaign and unit awards.
Luter is a deacon at Tylertown Baptist Church and served as chairman of deacons in 2015 and 2018. He is a member of the Tylertown Rotary Club and served as Rotary Club president 2007-2008. He is a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), a life member of American Legion Post 56 in Tylertown, and served as American Legion Post Commander 2004-2006. He is an Eagle Scout, and serves as charter organization representative for Boy Scout Troop 138. He is a benefactor member of the National Rifle Association.
He is married to Kristi Hightower Luter. They have two daughters, Eva-Marie Luter, 19, a junior at the University of Mississippi, and Julia-Ruth Luter, 15.
Mississippi law requires that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court appoint two of the eight members of the Ethics Commission. The Governor, Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker of the House of Representatives each make two appointments.