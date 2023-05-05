Oleksiy Tatarenko, senior principal at clean energy nonprofit RMI, said the federal incentives being put in place by this administration are a game changer because they recognize that the energy transition will require not just clean electrons but also clean molecules like green hydrogen.
“The hydrogen production tax credits have manifold effects,” Tatarenko said. “First, the hydrogen production tax credit has given us a chance to lead the world in creating a 100 percent renewable-powered electricity system by providing affordable clean hydrogen storage to bridge the gap for intermittent renewables. Second, the incentives have given the U.S. a chance to address the most difficult parts of decarbonization through clean hydrogen: cleaning up heavy industry and heavy transport. We believe this means the U.S. can lead the world in green steel production as well as green fertilizer production.”
Tatarenko said hydrogen produced in the U.S., especially on the U.S. Gulf Coast, will be extremely competitive in the world market. Most importantly, he said, it will help reinvent local industries such as steel and fertilizer production, and therefore create enormous benefits for local communities, including more jobs, cleaner air, and infrastructure development.
