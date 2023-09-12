SC_0092-BA.jpg

Andrea Jekabsons (center), chief human resources officer at the University of Mississippi, leads a workplace stretch session for staff members during annual Staff Appreciation Week activities. The university has been named a Great College to Work For again this year and has been recognized as an Honor Roll school in the program.

 Srijita Chattopadhyay (UM)

The University of Mississippi is once again one of the nation's Great Colleges to Work For, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

