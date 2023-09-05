CTG_1934-DI.JPG

University of Mississippi Provost Noel Wilkin (left) congratulates Margaret Walker, a 2023 graduate, at the annual Who’s Who and Hall of Fame Ceremony, where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Walker has been named among 62 nationwide awardees of a Phi Kappa Phi fellowship.

 Thomas Graning

National honor society Phi Kappa Phi has named 2023 University of Mississippi graduate Margaret Walker among 62 national recipients of its annual fellowship.

