Mary Louise Rosenbush

Mary Louise Rosenbush (right) has donated two pieces, including an original painting, to the University of Mississippi Foundation's collection of Theora Hamblett art. Accepting on behalf of the foundation is Anna Langley, UMF vice president. The university houses the world's largest collection of Hamblett's artworks.

 Bill Dabney

The University of Mississippi owns the world's largest collection of paintings by renowned artist Theora Hamblett, and thanks to the generosity of 1954 alumna Mary Louise Rosenbush, that collection just got a little larger.

