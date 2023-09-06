SC_0128-AF.jpg

University of Mississippi biologist Sixue Chen is collaborating with researchers nationwide to combat a microscopic roundworm that causes up to 50% of a soybean crop's yield loss. The project has huge implications for Mississippi farmers, who depend heavily on soybeans.

 Srijita Chattopadhyay

A devastating pest for soybean farmers may soon be a problem of the past, thanks to research conducted by a University of Mississippi biologist.

