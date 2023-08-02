King and Cohen

Donor Steven B. King (left) visits with Lee Cohen, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, about his $1.3 million gift to support an environmental studies program at the University of Mississippi. The gift will fund a new faculty position and support efforts to build an environmental studies major.

 Bill Dabney

The University of Mississippi is working to add faculty members in the College of Liberal Arts and develop curriculum for a new major in environmental studies thanks to a major gift from alumnus Steven B. King of St. Louis.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you