United Way of Northeast Mississippi began in 1961 as a group of interested citizens of Lee County who were excited about the potential for growth in the area. The first meetings of what was known as “Community Chest” were held with only about twelve board members and a recording secretary. The total budget for the organization was just over $100,000, with $77,624 in allocations given to agencies serving clients in Lee County. There was also a small amount budgeted for office expenses and reserves for absorbing pledges that were uncollectible.
United Way of Northeast Mississippi has grown into one of the most well-known and well-respected charities in the Northeast area. In 2007, they received the highly-regarded status of being an officially accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau in the state.
United Way of Northeast Mississippi continues to foster the spirit of their founding fathers to ensure that every person in their region has the opportunity to live a great life. They invest in programs and agencies in the areas of Academic Success, Family Stability, and Health and Wellness — the building blocks of a good life. As a leader in the community, they also convene community stakeholders to tackle the community issues that affect all of us and to innovate new solutions to old problems.
