United Way of Northeast Mississippi

United Way of Northeast Mississippi began in 1961 as a group of interested citizens of Lee County who were excited about the potential for growth in the area. The first meetings of what was known as “Community Chest” were held with only about twelve board members and a recording secretary. The total budget for the organization was just over $100,000, with $77,624 in allocations given to agencies serving clients in Lee County. There was also a small amount budgeted for office expenses and reserves for absorbing pledges that were uncollectible.

