The Madison County Economic Development Authority and officials from United Parcel Services, Inc. announced in a release the company’s plan to build a package distribution facility in Ridgeland.
The $28.6 million corporate investment will bring 161 jobs with an average annual wage of $57,000 to Madison County.
UPS is one of the world’s largest package delivery companies. The new UPS operations in Ridgeland will accommodate a fleet of more than 105 package delivery vehicles and serve as last mile package distribution.
“This new UPS facility will provide additional pickup and delivery services to our customers in Madison County, improving both speed and reliability,” said Cher Porties, president, UPS Mid South District.
Currently in the design phase, construction on the 87,500 square foot facility is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2021. Interested job seekers can visit www.upsjobs.com to begin the application process for available positions, including seasonal help during the busy holiday season.