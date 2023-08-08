Americans owe more than $1 trillion in credit card debt for the first time in history, according to data released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Total credit card debt rose by more than 4% over the year’s first quarter, with Americans adding about $45 billion to their card balances from April 1 through June 30. Total household debt — $17.06 trillion — also set a record and is up about $16 billion from last quarter.
Credit card delinquency rates — recorded when credit card debt is 30 or more days late — are at highs not seen since 2012, according to the central bank. That rate, which was 6.5% in the year’s first quarter, is now at 7.2%.
Central bank officials said the rise in card balances is due to inflation and increased consumption. After the Tuesday data dump by the Fed, CNBC reported that household income, when adjusted for inflation and taxes, is running “some 9.1% below where it was in April 2020.”
Credit card debt in Mississippi
On average, Mississippians have nearly $5,000 in credit card debt, according to a June report by CreditCards.com. The report said that the state’s average annual household income is about $68,000.
The report’s authors noted that, if Mississippi residents used 5% of their average monthly household income to pay down credit card debt each month, it would take 22 months to pay them off, and the total interest expense would be almost $1,000.
They concluded that Magnolia State residents shoulder the biggest credit card debt burden in the nation.
“In comparing average credit card balances with average household incomes, this study seeks to determine where credit card debt is more and less difficult to pay off,” said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst for the website. “Mississippi, for example, has the sixth-lowest average credit card balance, which sounds pretty good. But it has the lowest average household income of any state. Comparatively speaking, that makes credit card debt much harder to pay off in the Magnolia State.”
Rossman said Mississippians can explore various avenues to pay off their debt, including balance transfers.
“My top tip is to sign up for a 0% balance transfer card,” he said. “These allow you to avoid interest for up to 21 months.”
Another option is a personal loan. He pointed out that these loans can be advantageous when the interest rate is lower than the cumulative rates on a consumer’s credit cards. Also, with a personal loan, credit card payments will be repackaged into an installment loan, so the payments will remain steady.
Experts at the website also recommended working with a reputable nonprofit credit counseling agency to pay off debt. These agencies can offer debt management plans to reduce interest rates and get consumers out of debt in 3-5 years.
“It’s important to make debt payoff a priority,” Rossman said.
