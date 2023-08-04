Economy Jobs Report

An employee works on a car on the assembly line at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

 Sean Rayford

U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected, as the higher interest rates continued to weigh on the economy. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient.

