Reclassifying Marijuana Explainer

Marijuana plants are seen at a growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The Health and Human Services Department has recommended removing marijuana from a category of drugs deemed to have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse." The agency advised moving pot from that "Schedule I" group to the less tightly regulated "Schedule III." The decision is up to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

 Hans Pennink

The news lit up the world of weed: U.S. health regulators are suggesting that the federal government loosen restrictions on marijuana.

Newsletters

Recommended for you