The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces the selection of Sabrina Dalton as chief of public affairs.
In this position, Dalton is responsible for communication activities involving the USACE Vicksburg District, providing strategic communication counsel to district leadership and technical staff. She will also manage media relations, working with local, regional, national, and international media representatives; facilitate community outreach efforts; and develop initiatives to promote district projects across the region and nation.
Prior to this new position, Dalton served as the deputy chief of public affairs, USACE Mississippi Valley Division (MVD), headquartered in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In this capacity, she provided strategic communication advice, counsel and support to the commanding general, senior leaders and USACE MVD region.
Dalton currently holds the rank of captain in the Mississippi Air National Guard, serving as the chief of public affairs for the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian.
Dalton attended the Department of Defense public affairs officer qualification course through the Defense Information School, Ft. George Meade, Maryland, in 2012. She is also an action officer with the USACE External Affairs Planning and Response Team (EA-PRT), a multidisciplinary team that executes a coordinated information campaign in support of large-scale disasters or operations to tell the USACE and federal story from the onset of a response to the impacted area.
Dalton served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1992 – 1996, serving as an aviation maintenance administrator and system administrator, stationed at NAS North Island, California.
Dalton is a native of Delta, Louisiana, and a former gifted educator with the Lauderdale County School District in Meridian, Mississippi. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree in education from Mississippi University for Women.
Dalton is a member of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) and serves as Vice President of Programs for the PRAM River City Chapter in Vicksburg.