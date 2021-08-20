Premier Enterprise Solutions, a minority and veteran owned IT company, ranked no. 987 on the Inc 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned companies, again joining the likes of Intuit, Microsoft, Oracle and many other well-known giants of industry who gained national recognition as Inc. 5000 honorees.
Reflecting on the recognition, President and co-founder Jackie states, “Being honored by the Inc 5000 for the second time is especially rewarding given the challenges we faced resulting from the Covid 19 pandemic.” Michael Lopez, COO and co-founder added, “This recognition further proves that our values driven, people-centric business model works even under the most difficult of circumstances. We are incredibly thankful for our employees and partners who tirelessly worked to ensure that every client continued to receive an excellent customer experience during every engagement.”
Jackie alongside her husband Michael Lopez co-founded Premier in 2012. Although based in the Washington DC Metropolitan area, Jackie maintains strong ties to her hometown of Brandon Mississippi and is a proud graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. Premier provides a full range of innovative Information Technology Solutions and Program Management support services. Our practical and effective solutions enable our clients to realize the full potential of their information technology assets, optimize their supply chain and workforce productivity and manage critical infrastructure projects. Premier’s portfolio includes demonstrated proficiency in cyber security, cloud migration, telecommunications and IT enterprise operations, program management, and supply chain improvement.