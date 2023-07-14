To assist in meeting market demand for accountants, the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Accountancy will begin offering its undergraduate degree in accounting fully online beginning August 2023.
The program is designed to empower students to earn their degree while working full time. The initiative provides an opportunity for students with prior college credit or a degree in another field to earn their accounting degree in as little as two years.
The same faculty who teach the on-campus courses at USM’s Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses will be teaching in the fully online program. The USM School of Accountancy is one of only 194 accounting programs in the world that has been separately accredited by the Association of Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Only 1% of schools worldwide offering a degree in business hold separate AACSB accounting accreditation. In addition, USM will be the only AACSB accredited university in Mississippi offering its bachelor’s degree in accounting in a fully online format.
Dr. Blaise M. Sonner, director of the School of Accountancy, states that “as a taxpayer-supported university, USM’s call is to provide educational opportunities that enable individuals to achieve a better life for themselves and their family. The faculty of the School of Accountancy at Southern Miss is providing the opportunity for students to earn a bachelor’s degree in the exciting field of accounting in a fully online format to assist in fulfilling that mission.”
Sonnier adds that the school is excited to “offer our bachelor’s in accounting fully online to enable working adults to pursue their dream of earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting.”
Dr. Bret Becton, dean of the College of Business and Economic Development at USM, underscores Sonnier’s enthusiasm, noting that "we are excited to launch our new online accounting program, which will provide students with a flexible and accessible way to gain the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in this field. This program represents our commitment to meeting the needs of today's learners and tomorrow's workforce."
Dr. Tom Hutchinson, dean of Online Learning and Enrollment, notes that “as the need for accountants grows, we are excited to help our students meet that demand. Moving this degree online means we can help more people reach their career goals in more places than ever.”
The accounting curriculum at USM provides foundations in theory, data analytics, analytical tools and problem-solving methods. Students learn the core leadership, business and accounting competencies necessary to succeed.