HATTIESBURG — Deidre Edwards, a buyer in Procurement and Contract Services at the University of Southern Mississippi, has been selected as chair of District III of the National Association of Educational Procurement.
District III comprises Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina.
Edwards previously served as secretary and vice president of the group. She notes that the district functions as a more regionalized section of the national association.
“As chair of District III, I will work hand in hand with our national board to educate and develop our members on new trends and techniques in procurement,” Edwards said. “The biggest way we handle that is through our annual regional meetings. As chair, one of my main tasks is to coordinate this meeting alongside our other regional officers.”
The 2023 meeting is set for October in Charleston, South Carolina. Edwards notes that the four-day conference will include the opportunity to welcome new members, educational sessions, networking, a supplier showcase and “a lot of fun.”
Edwards has served as a buyer in Procurement and Contract Services at USM for the past seven years. Her primary responsibility involves making purchases for the campus community, with an emphasis in athletics and the physical plant. She also handles copiers, promotional items and contractual services.
“Not only am I responsible for making the purchase, but a large part of my position is training and ensuring the campus community in knowledgeable on state and university purchasing guidelines,” Edwards said.
Since the 1920s, NAEP has been the nonprofit professional association primarily dedicated to serving higher education purchasing officers in the U.S. and Canada. More than 800 colleges and universities are association members.
Edwards takes immense pride in becoming the District III chair, which affords opportunities to expand the region’s impact.
“I look forward to now representing the University of Southern Mississippi in my work over the next two years as chair of District III and with NAEP as we move forward and continue to progress in the procurement field,” she said.
