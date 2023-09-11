Through the support of private philanthropy from 2,850 Southern Miss alumni and friends, gifts made through the USM Foundation totaled nearly $12.7 million in fiscal year 2023, including approximately $11.4 million in outright gifts and pledges and $1.3 million in planned gifts.
More than $11 million was disbursed for scholarships, academic programs and other support, including a record-high 2,430 privately funded scholarships awarded, totaling approximately $5.5 million.
Publicly launched in March 2022, “Give Wing: The Campaign for Southern Miss” rests on three priority pillars: student success, academic excellence and innovation and discovery. It encompasses academic and athletic initiatives.
As of June 30, generous alumni and friends have embraced the tenets of “Give Wing” with $145.6 million raised, reaching 97% of the fundraising goal.
Leadership scholarship program
Several USM alumni are early contributors to the newly established leadership scholarship program. USM President Joe Paul — an alumnus — announced the program as a priority early in his presidency, understanding that engaged students are a bellwether of growth and success for the university. The program is designed to recruit high-caliber high school seniors who will exemplify Southern Miss grit once on campus.
Early contributions to the program include a $1 million gift from alumna Mollie Magee Van Devender; $300,000 from Paul and his wife, Meg; and a major gift from alumnus Chuck Scianna and his wife, Rita.
The Sciannas also established several new scholarships and programs within the College of Business and Economic Development and supported the Graduate School, Southern Miss Athletics, and the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families. Their total giving was more than $2.3 million this fiscal year.
Fiscal year milestones
Other significant gifts made during the 2023 fiscal year include:
— With a $1 million gift, brothers Wick and Randall Moorman established the Moorman STEM Endowed Professorship. The endowment provides support for the Moorman STEM Professor and the activities of the Moorman STEM Jump Scholars, a program they funded in 2021.
— Margaret McMullan and husband Patrick O’Connor, through the James and Madeleine McMullan Family Foundation, pledged $250,000 to the de Grummond Literature Curatorship Endowment at USM, which provides discretionary support for the curator position. One of the priorities of “Give Wing” is to permanently endow the curator of the de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection. Housed in Special Collections on the Hattiesburg campus, the de Grummond Collection is a prized compilation of original manuscripts, artwork and letters from more than 1,400 authors and illustrators.
— Before her passing in 2022, Clytice Gardner named the USM Foundation as a beneficiary of her AT&T retirement savings plan. Her $327,655 gift enhances the Burnis T. and Clytice Robertson Gardner Endowment, which the couple established in 2007 to support students in curriculum, instruction and special education.
“The remarkable generosity of Southern Miss alumni and friends is awe-inspiring, and I am so proud of the impact their investment has on our students and programs,” said Stace Mercier, executive director of the USM Foundation. “The culture of philanthropy is growing, and our Golden Eagle community is stronger than ever. It is truly an honor to work with donors to connect their interests in meaningful ways to our university.”
