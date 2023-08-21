The Master of Business Administration program at the University of Southern Mississippi recently earned several national rankings in the field of online education by Fortune Education.
The publication’s Best Online MBA program rankings are based on quantitative and qualitative methodologies via survey data, Fortune research findings and brand surveys.
The Southern Miss rankings include:
— No. 16 in Best Online MBA Programs in the South.
— No. 19 in 25 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs.
— No. 20 in Best Accelerated Online MBA Programs.
— No. 27 in Best Online MBA Programs (No GMAT/GRE Required).
— No. 43 in Best Online MBA Programs.
“We are thrilled that the Southern Miss Online MBA program has achieved remarkable recognition in Fortune Education’s Best MBA program rankings. These prestigious accolades are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in online business education,” said Dr. Bret Becton, dean of the College of Business and Economic Development. “The recognition highlights the dedication of our faculty, the exceptional quality of our curriculum and the outstanding achievements of our graduates. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide a world-class educational experience that empowers future business leaders to thrive in a dynamic and competitive global landscape.”
Dr. Steven Stelk, MBA program director, said he is delighted with the recent rankings and looks forward to the future of the MBA program at Southern Miss.
“Fortune’s recognition of our MBA program is deeply gratifying. The College of Business and Economic Development faculty and staff have continued to invest in and refine the online MBA program since it was established in 2014. The recent rankings are based on the previous academic year, which gives us an opportunity to celebrate the results of our investments while providing fresh motivation for continuing to refine the program. We are implementing some exciting curriculum changes this fall while we welcome the second-largest MBA class in the program’s history.”
Stelk added: “We are continuing to develop and test new ideas to increase the value of our MBA for students, and I am excited to see what the future holds.”
USM’s MBA program has indefinitely waived the GRE and GMAT requirements, removing some student barriers. The university will still consider test scores with applications and other required materials: three letters of recommendation, a statement of purpose, a resume and a cover letter. International students must submit TOEFL scores.