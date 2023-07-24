Dr. Mary Osborne, a University of Southern Mississippi alumna who earned her Ph.D. in English with an emphasis in children’s and young adult literature, will serve as coordinator for the internationally renowned Fay B. Kaigler Children’s Book Festival.
Osborne was recently named assistant to the director and special events and outreach coordinator in the School of Library and Information Science.
Dr. Stacy Creel, school director and professor, said Osborne’s academic background and experiences as a writer, editor and blogger in the genre make her a great fit for the position.
“Mary’s Ph.D. in English with an emphasis in children’s and young adult literature and her blog creation and writing made her a standout candidate,” Creel said. “She has editing experience as well, which makes her a good fit for the print materials created for the festival each year. We’re really excited about her joining us.”
No stranger to the festival, Osborne became acquainted with it while studying at USM.
She relished the opportunity to hear from and meet the prominent authors and illustrators who attended, including the event’s top award recipient and those recognized during its Ezra Jack Keats Book Award ceremony.
“I looked forward to it every year, so it’s wild to think that now I’m helping organize it,” she said. “There’s a big team of folks that make it all possible, and I’m just happy to be a part it.”
Osborne heard about the coordinator position from a librarian friend with ties to the USM library school, which sponsors the annual event.
“She knew I loved children’s literature and had a background in it, so she suggested I apply and see what happened,” Osborne said. “I immediately felt a connection to both the position itself and my potential coworkers, who were all so welcoming. Getting to work at the university while advocating for and promoting such a long-running children’s literature festival is a dream.”
The festival is an annual event that began in 1968. It attracts hundreds of visitors from across the country and around the world to the university’s Hattiesburg campus.
Its purpose is to promote children’s literature as well as the writers, illustrators, publishers, librarians and educators who work in the genre.
In 2001, the festival was named in honor of Kaigler, a retired educator who taught in her native Mississippi and in California for more than three decades. Kaigler was a longtime participant and generous supporter of the festival.
A Georgia native, Osborne said she was first attracted to USM by the opportunity to study with its excellent children’s literature scholars and to take advantage of the research opportunities in the de Grummond Collection. Her doctoral research focused on disability studies and children’s literature, looking at the intersections of the nonnormative body in young adult literature. She graduated in 2020.
“I specifically came to USM as a student to be close to the (de Grummond) collection — it’s such a valuable resource for any children’s lit scholar,” Osborne said. “I’m most excited to delve into the library side of children’s literature, especially as questions about access sprout up in the public sphere.”
During the relative quiet of the summer, Osborne said she’s been using her time wisely to get organized and ready for when preparations for the 2024 festival start picking up.
“So many people put their talents together to help the event work, and that collaborative spirit is part of what drew me to this job,” she said. “USM is fortunate to have the Kaigler Children’s Book Festival, as it’s not only significant for the school, but for the preservation of and study of children’s literature in general.”
