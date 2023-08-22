The University of Southern Mississippi’s Pride of Mississippi marching band and the Dixie Darlings will kick off the 2023 football season with Pride Preview at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at Southern Station behind the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Under the direction of Dr. Travis Higa, the event is the traditional opening to Golden Eagle football season. The Pride will be playing their traditional pre-game show and a special preview performance of their first halftime show.
“These students have worked incredibly hard to prepare multiple shows under extreme weather conditions,” Higa said. “Students in The Pride of Mississippi are dedicated Golden Eagles and one of the best representations of the university.”
The public is invited to bring lawn chairs. No staked tents are permitted, no vehicles are permitted, and no smoking or chewing tobacco is permitted on campus.
In case of extreme weather conditions, the event will be canceled.
Regarded as one of the nation’s finest university marching bands, The Pride has performed in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin and throughout Mississippi for competitive band contests, festivals and professional football games.
The band has also performed in Ireland for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Since the band’s founding in 1920 as a 20-piece brass ensemble, The Pride of Mississippi has evolved into a marching band of more than 300 members. The band is accompanied by the Dixie Darlings dance and drill team.
