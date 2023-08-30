University of Southern Mississippi Professor Jae-Hwa Shin has been designated a Jennifer McGill Fellow of Diverse Leadership following the completion of training through the Institute for Diverse Leadership in Journalism and Communication.
The institute, formed in 2015, is committed to increasing the representation of people of color and women in academic leadership roles, with a stronger focus on cultivating inclusive student bodies and curricula. It is jointly sponsored by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication and the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications.
Previously, Shin was named a fellow by the Kopenhaver Center for the Advancement of Women in Communication. This recognition aims to empower both women professionals and academics across various communication fields.
“With my extensive institutional knowledge and insights, I am dedicated to advancing the university’s mission and objectives, enhancing student learning and experiences, empowering individuals across all levels, and creating a positive impact on our community and society at large,” Shin said. “I aspire to provide leadership particularly pivotal in adeptly navigating the rapidly evolving and continuously disruptive landscape of higher education institutions, cultural dynamics and competitive ecosystems.”
Shin joined the USM faculty in 2013. Her research focuses on public relations from a strategic conflict management perspective across cultural settings in social media environments. Her publications include numerous journal articles and book chapters. She has also co-authored two widely used public relations textbooks and is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Public Relations Research.
Along with leading the School of Media and Communication’s public relations program, Shin serves as the strategic communication program lead and is the coordinator for the online public relations master’s degree program. She is currently a member of the USM Faculty Senate and chairs the University Relations and Communication and Awards Committees.
